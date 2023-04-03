Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,258 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,258 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

IBM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.56. 526,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,927. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

