Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.09. 276,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

