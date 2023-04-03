Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53.

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

