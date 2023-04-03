SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 167,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 80,751 shares.The stock last traded at $68.26 and had previously closed at $68.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.