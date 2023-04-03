SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 440,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 193,482 shares.The stock last traded at $87.87 and had previously closed at $88.78.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

