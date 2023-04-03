Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$8.92 and a one year high of C$16.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

