Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Southern Energy Price Performance
CVE SOU opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$1.49.
Southern Energy Company Profile
