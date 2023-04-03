Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE SOU opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$1.49.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

