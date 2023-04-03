SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 16,877 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

