SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $253.38 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $255.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

