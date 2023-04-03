SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

