SNS Financial Group LLC Has $25.69 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.41 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

