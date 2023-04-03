SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

