SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,586.6% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 559,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after buying an additional 551,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.