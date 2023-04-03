Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 125369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

