Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.58% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

