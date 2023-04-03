SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $492.34 million and approximately $45.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,100.30 or 1.00043537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41682143 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $67,282,553.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

