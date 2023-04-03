Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Declines By 13.9%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Sixty Six Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom, Asia, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

