Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Expands By 11.5%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

