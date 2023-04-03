Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Grows By 6.4%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,796. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

