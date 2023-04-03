Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Expands By 12.3%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kenon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $2.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

