Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 15.7%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,839. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

