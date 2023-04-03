Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Decreases By 14.1%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HOCFF stock remained flat at C$87.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.50. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$46.95 and a 1-year high of C$87.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
Featured Stories
