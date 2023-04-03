Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Drops By 14.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 23,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,847. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 2.02. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

