Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Increases By 6.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 8,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of HMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,986. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.