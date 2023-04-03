Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Expands By 10.5%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

GMGMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 32,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,114. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

