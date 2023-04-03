Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Drops By 9.2%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 780,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -5.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

