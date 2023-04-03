Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 11.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FLN stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
