Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 11.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FLN stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,293,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after buying an additional 1,513,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

