Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declines By 15.3%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDEU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. 107,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,189. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

