Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Drops By 14.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,637. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About First Mining Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mining Gold (FFMGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.