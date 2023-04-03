Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Drops By 14.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,637. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

