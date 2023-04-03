Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declines By 14.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 13,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

