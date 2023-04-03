Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declines By 14.8%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 13,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

FITB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

