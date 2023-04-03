Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Decreases By 15.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

