Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Decreases By 13.0%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.9 days.

Fanuc Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUF traded down C$0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.14. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$34.83 and a 12-month high of C$184.94.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

