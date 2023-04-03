Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Drops By 9.3%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326. EZFill has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

