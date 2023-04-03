Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rises By 9.5%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

