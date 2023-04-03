Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Drops By 8.7%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Emmi Stock Performance
Shares of EMLZF stock remained flat at $930.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $816.17. Emmi has a 52-week low of $930.00 and a 52-week high of $930.00.
Emmi Company Profile
