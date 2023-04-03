Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Grows By 6.7%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 665,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.