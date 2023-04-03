Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Declines By 9.0%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTE traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $108.99. 1,603,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

