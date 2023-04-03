Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Drops By 8.5%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LAW. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Stock Performance

About CS Disco

LAW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 268,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.