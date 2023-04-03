Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expands By 6.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

CEIX traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 749,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.