Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Drops By 10.0%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 163,173 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

