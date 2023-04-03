Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declines By 15.8%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

NYSE CCU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,831. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

