Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Grows By 10.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 729,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.