Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Drops By 10.5%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,776,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 4,221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,588.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

