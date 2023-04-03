Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Expands By 11.4%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,185,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 1,961,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

CSCCF traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$4.51. 6,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.00.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

