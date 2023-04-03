Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Drops By 7.8%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of BHR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 450,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,112. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
