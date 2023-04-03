Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Drops By 7.8%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 450,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,112. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

