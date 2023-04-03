Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expands By 9.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ANET traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,694. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

