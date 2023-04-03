Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expands By 9.4%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,930. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.