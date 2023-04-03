Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expands By 12.8%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

