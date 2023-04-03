Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreases By 8.4%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 295,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,919. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. American Financial Group has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.