Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Decreases By 9.8%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. 99,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,697. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

